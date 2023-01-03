There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Quotient Limited (QTNT).

In the latest session, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) closed at $0.38 up 2.73% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0101 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5706011 shares were traded. QTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Quotient Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 03, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 04, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Buckle Isabelle sold 1,014 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 892 led to the insider holds 2 shares of the business.

von Prondzynski Heino sold 25,000 shares of QTNT for $29,500 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 10,578 shares after completing the transaction at $1.18 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,255,607 shares for $0.08 each. As a result, the insider received 660,449 and left with 7,945,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTNT has reached a high of $105.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.7427.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QTNT has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 8.77M over the past ten days. A total of 4.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.16M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.51M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.9M and the low estimate is $48.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.