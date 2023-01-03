There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA).

As of close of business last night, Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.99, up 26.75% from its previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648069 shares were traded. SRGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRGA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

On February 02, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on February 02, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Lyle David bought 19,000 shares for $5.26 per share. The transaction valued at 99,927 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

Durall William Scott bought 217,391 shares of SRGA for $99,956 on Feb 15. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 878,778 shares after completing the transaction at $0.46 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Rich Terry M., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 434,784 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,914 and bolstered with 3,225,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRGA has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2643.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRGA traded 55.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 112.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.27M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SRGA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 180.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 196.47k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.91 and a low estimate of -$2.02, while EPS last year was -$3.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.87, with high estimates of -$1.78 and low estimates of -$1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.06 and -$9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.53. EPS for the following year is -$7.37, with 2 analysts recommending between -$7.11 and -$7.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $21.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.5M to a low estimate of $20.77M. As of the current estimate, Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.55M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.61M, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.5M, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.67M and the low estimate is $96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.