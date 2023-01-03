This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Groupon Inc. (GRPN)

As of close of business last night, Groupon Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.58, up 13.34% from its previous closing price of $7.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3226296 shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRPN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Barta Jan bought 6,716,966 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 48,899,512 led to the insider holds 6,716,966 shares of the business.

Barta Jan sold 1,606,408 shares of GRPN for $11,694,650 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Barta Jan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,110,558 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider received 37,204,862 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $31.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRPN traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.17M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 6.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.26% and a Short% of Float of 28.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $156.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.01M to a low estimate of $153.9M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $213.14M, an estimated decrease of -26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.06M, a decrease of -19.30% over than the figure of -$26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $662.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $642.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $967.11M, down -33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $698M and the low estimate is $647.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.