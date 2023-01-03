Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed the day trading at $0.10 up 3.40% from the previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0033 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2324819 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1009 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBTS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1307, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6195.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBTS traded about 8.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBTS traded about 6.96M shares per day. A total of 135.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.89M. Insiders hold about 16.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.56% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.