Update from Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): A steady trajectory

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) closed the day trading at $2.02 down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2631646 shares were traded. CEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $99.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.4252.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEI traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEI traded about 6.35M shares per day. A total of 9.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.24M. Insiders hold about 6.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 33.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.