Update from InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM): A steady trajectory

The closing price of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) was $2.02 for the day, up 27.35% from the previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2796576 shares were traded. INM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of INM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when ADAMS ERIC A bought 14,160 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 12,659 led to the insider holds 59,003 shares of the business.

ADAMS ERIC A bought 8,560 shares of INM for $7,276 on Apr 13. The President & CEO now owns 44,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, COLWILL BRUCE, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,438 and bolstered with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INM has reached a high of $35.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6015, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.1819.

Shares Statistics:

INM traded an average of 771.26K shares per day over the past three months and 393.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 90.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$6.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.75 and -$8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.75. EPS for the following year is -$6.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$6.25 and -$6.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250k, an estimated increase of 100.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09M, up 359.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.5M and the low estimate is $7.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.