What shareholders can do to beat the market with Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) stock

As of close of business last night, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.04, up 9.08% from its previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0866 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657676 shares were traded. PIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9051.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PIRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2019, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on May 14, 2019, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Demuth Tim bought 6,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 10,260 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIRS has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9874, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7103.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PIRS traded 286.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 501.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.07M. Insiders hold about 9.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PIRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.42M, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14M and the low estimate is $13.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.