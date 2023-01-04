A correction may be in store for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares?

As of close of business last night, Lufax Holding Ltd’s stock clocked out at $2.08, up 7.22% from its previous closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17368299 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9950.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1.60 from $6.40 previously.

On November 25, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.70 to $1.40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1088.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LU traded 17.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.28B. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20M with a Short Ratio of 35.52M, compared to 20.51M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.7B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.45B and the low estimate is $8.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.