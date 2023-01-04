A correction may be in store for Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares?

In the latest session, Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) closed at $51.54 up 2.22% from its previous closing price of $50.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526201 shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Omnicell Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 215.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $130.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Seidelmann Scott Peter sold 945 shares for $48.28 per share. The transaction valued at 45,625 led to the insider holds 29,788 shares of the business.

Seidelmann Scott Peter sold 4,436 shares of OMCL for $211,990 on Dec 16. The EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER now owns 30,733 shares after completing the transaction at $47.79 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, LIPPS RANDALL A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $50.78 each. As a result, the insider received 126,942 and left with 88,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $182.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMCL has traded an average of 711.60K shares per day and 665.38k over the past ten days. A total of 44.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.02M. Shares short for OMCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 2.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $363.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $364.7M to a low estimate of $362M. As of the current estimate, Omnicell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $296.5M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.33M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $389M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.