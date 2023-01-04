A correction may be in store for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) shares?

In the latest session, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) closed at $12.23 up 3.12% from its previous closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1428665 shares were traded. VGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vector Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $16 from $12 previously.

On November 15, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $17.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on November 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when LEBOW BENNETT S sold 325,000 shares for $11.53 per share. The transaction valued at 3,746,470 led to the insider holds 464,778 shares of the business.

LEBOW BENNETT S sold 175,000 shares of VGR for $1,980,423 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 789,778 shares after completing the transaction at $11.32 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, LEBOW BENNETT S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 246,139 shares for $10.73 each. As a result, the insider received 2,641,938 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vector’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VGR has reached a high of $13.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VGR has traded an average of 843.09K shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 152.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.04M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 3.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VGR is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.66.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $309.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $309.1M to a low estimate of $309.1M. As of the current estimate, Vector Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $652.65M, an estimated decrease of -52.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.7M, a decrease of -24.50% over than the figure of -$52.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.