A glimpse at Vericel Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) closed at $25.13 down -4.59% from its previous closing price of $26.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716634 shares were traded. VCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vericel Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when SIEGAL JONATHAN sold 331 shares for $25.47 per share. The transaction valued at 8,431 led to the insider holds 875 shares of the business.

GILMAN STEVEN C sold 900 shares of VCEL for $27,846 on Apr 29. The Director now owns 5,200 shares after completing the transaction at $30.94 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Hopper Jonathan Mark, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 16,738 shares for $41.43 each. As a result, the insider received 693,431 and left with 45,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCEL has reached a high of $43.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VCEL has traded an average of 472.09K shares per day and 560.4k over the past ten days. A total of 47.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.89M. Shares short for VCEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.21M, compared to 7.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.04% and a Short% of Float of 20.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.18M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225.63M and the low estimate is $208.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.