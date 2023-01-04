A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

After finishing at $14.71 in the prior trading day, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at $14.83, up 0.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051266 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when PADGETT BARRY L. sold 6,566 shares for $14.47 per share. The transaction valued at 95,010 led to the insider holds 16,428 shares of the business.

Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates bought 34,000 shares of FRSH for $502,520 on Dec 14. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 3,112,212 shares after completing the transaction at $14.78 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, GANDHI SAMEER K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 34,000 shares for $14.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 502,520 and bolstered with 3,112,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $26.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 286.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 13.08M, compared to 13.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $125.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.5M to a low estimate of $123.76M. As of the current estimate, Freshworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.83M, an estimated increase of 38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.08M, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.76M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $488.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $494.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.02M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $636M and the low estimate is $573.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.