A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

After finishing at $1.98 in the prior trading day, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) closed at $2.19, up 10.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907302 shares were traded. SLNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 29, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 10, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On December 23, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 23, 2019, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when SCHULER JACK W sold 22,681 shares for $2.41 per share. The transaction valued at 54,675 led to the insider holds 466,666 shares of the business.

SCHULER JACK W sold 8,394 shares of SLNO for $20,345 on Aug 25. The 10% Owner now owns 489,347 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, SCHULER JACK W, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,888 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 27,231 and left with 497,741 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNO has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1737, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2620.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.94M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 53.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.05 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.05 and -$4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.05. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.1 and -$2.1.