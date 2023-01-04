A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

After finishing at $149.04 in the prior trading day, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) closed at $151.73, up 1.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3658214 shares were traded. TGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $165 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Mulligan John J sold 24,708 shares for $146.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,617,619 led to the insider holds 93,943 shares of the business.

Mulligan John J sold 39,101 shares of TGT for $6,491,609 on Sep 14. The Executive Officer now owns 118,425 shares after completing the transaction at $166.02 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, LIEGEL MATTHEW A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,226 shares for $173.80 each. As a result, the insider received 213,084 and left with 2,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $254.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 460.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.39M with a Short Ratio of 11.63M, compared to 9.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TGT’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.68, compared to 4.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 51.30% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.32, with high estimates of $3.62 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.37 and $7.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $11.96, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.36 and $10.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.6B and the low estimate is $106.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.