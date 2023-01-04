An investigation into SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s technical aspects

The price of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) closed at $26.27 in the last session, up 1.00% from day before closing price of $26.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939268 shares were traded. SWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $87 to $101.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 153,897 shares for $31.96 per share. The transaction valued at 4,919,148 led to the insider holds 5,599,842 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 69,568 shares of SWTX for $2,606,713 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 5,753,739 shares after completing the transaction at $37.47 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 205,000 shares for $38.33 each. As a result, the insider received 7,857,650 and left with 5,823,307 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $66.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWTX traded on average about 746.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 944.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.18M. Shares short for SWTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.27M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 8.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.45% and a Short% of Float of 24.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.07 and a low estimate of -$1.48, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.3, with high estimates of -$1.03 and low estimates of -$1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.71 and -$5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.27. EPS for the following year is -$4.73, with 4 analysts recommending between -$4.08 and -$5.1.