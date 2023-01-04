An overall feel about Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Baozun Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.64, up 6.42% from its previous closing price of $5.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164100 shares were traded. BZUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BZUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $5 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.30.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZUN has reached a high of $14.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BZUN traded 884.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 701.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.84M. Insiders hold about 0.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BZUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $247.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.39M to a low estimate of $247.1M. As of the current estimate, Baozun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.03M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.07M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $515.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.07M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.