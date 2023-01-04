An overall feel about Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) closed at $9.94 up 5.74% from its previous closing price of $9.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1986438 shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $8.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 27,873,589 led to the insider holds 22,901,636 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 5,173,064 shares of HAYW for $51,006,411 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 2,436,489 shares after completing the transaction at $9.86 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Jones Eifion, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 140,501 shares for $13.89 each. As a result, the insider received 1,951,489 and left with 175,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $26.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HAYW has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 212.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Shares short for HAYW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.64M with a Short Ratio of 13.94M, compared to 15.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 34.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 11 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.