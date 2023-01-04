Analysis of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV): Selected Notes

The closing price of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) was $1.25 for the day, up 1.63% from the previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6077791 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On December 16, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

On September 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when MURTHY RAMESH sold 170 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 211 led to the insider holds 308,066 shares of the business.

Ruiz Hector M. sold 898 shares of GOEV for $1,114 on Dec 16. The GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY now owns 306,364 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, MURTHY RAMESH, who serves as the SVP, ICFO and CAO of the company, sold 10,735 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider received 11,379 and left with 308,236 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9393.

Shares Statistics:

GOEV traded an average of 10.11M shares per day over the past three months and 8.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 345.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.19M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.62M with a Short Ratio of 51.22M, compared to 28.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.89% and a Short% of Float of 19.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.87.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $605M and the low estimate is $184.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 771.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.