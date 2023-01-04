Analysis of Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) was $9.77 for the day, down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $10.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582257 shares were traded. DSGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.69.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DSGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.50 and its Current Ratio is at 33.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On January 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on January 19, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when George Simeon bought 40,000 shares for $8.14 per share. The transaction valued at 325,432 led to the insider holds 6,526,476 shares of the business.

SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of DSGN for $325,432 on Dec 20. The 10% Owner now owns 6,526,476 shares after completing the transaction at $8.14 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Siffert Joao MD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 6,300 shares for $8.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,762 and bolstered with 132,619 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSGN has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.78.

Shares Statistics:

DSGN traded an average of 493.81K shares per day over the past three months and 929.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DSGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.05M, compared to 4.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.61% and a Short% of Float of 16.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.29 and -$1.65.