Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL): Selected Notes

The closing price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) was $20.65 for the day, up 2.53% from the previous closing price of $20.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709301 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZNTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Gallagher Cam sold 12,500 shares for $22.77 per share. The transaction valued at 284,683 led to the insider holds 372,011 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 12,374 shares of ZNTL for $291,543 on Nov 08. The President now owns 384,511 shares after completing the transaction at $23.56 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Gallagher Cam, who serves as the President of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $23.67 each. As a result, the insider received 295,860 and left with 396,885 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $85.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.37.

Shares Statistics:

ZNTL traded an average of 515.71K shares per day over the past three months and 526.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 6.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.31% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.63 and -$5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.68, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.63 and -$6.39.