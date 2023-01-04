Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) closed the day trading at $5.01 up 4.16% from the previous closing price of $4.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2063053 shares were traded. AMBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.83.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6 from $5.60 previously.

On October 28, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $5.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ardagh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBP traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBP traded about 2.41M shares per day. A total of 599.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.11M. Insiders hold about 75.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 4.81M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05B, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.72B and the low estimate is $4.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.