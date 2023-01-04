Are analysts optimistic about Arqit Quantum Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock?

The closing price of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) was $3.00 for the day, down -16.90% from the previous closing price of $3.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776764 shares were traded. ARQQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9436.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARQQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arqit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $24.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2884.

Shares Statistics:

ARQQ traded an average of 526.53K shares per day over the past three months and 469.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.90M. Insiders hold about 76.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 845.78k with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 796.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124M and the low estimate is $102.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 281.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.