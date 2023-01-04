Are analysts optimistic about Desktop Metal Inc.’s (NYSE:DM) stock?

The closing price of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) was $1.35 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2940416 shares were traded. DM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.80.

Lake Street Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Fulop Ric bought 6,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 19,235 led to the insider holds 20,264,999 shares of the business.

Fulop Ric bought 5,000 shares of DM for $16,016 on Aug 16. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 20,258,999 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Fulop Ric, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 92,844 and bolstered with 20,253,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DM has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7294.

Shares Statistics:

DM traded an average of 3.48M shares per day over the past three months and 4.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 316.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.70M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 62.11M with a Short Ratio of 64.07M, compared to 59.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.68% and a Short% of Float of 23.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $239.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $251.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112.41M, up 124.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $403.8M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.