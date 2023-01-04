Are InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, InterDigital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $56.22, up 13.62% from its previous closing price of $49.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751563 shares were traded. IDCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IDCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On July 25, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $60.

On July 16, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 16, 2020, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Lesaicherre Pierre-Yves sold 1,700 shares for $55.50 per share. The transaction valued at 94,350 led to the insider holds 5,378 shares of the business.

Hakoranta Eeva K. sold 1,595 shares of IDCC for $97,997 on Jun 30. The Chief Licensing Officer now owns 20,608 shares after completing the transaction at $61.44 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, RANKIN JEAN F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 814 shares for $66.83 each. As a result, the insider received 54,400 and left with 28,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, InterDigital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDCC has reached a high of $73.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IDCC traded 250.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 296.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.25M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IDCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.19% and a Short% of Float of 10.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, IDCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $108.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.51M to a low estimate of $99.7M. As of the current estimate, InterDigital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.27M, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.08M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $441.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.41M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $441.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $474.76M and the low estimate is $422.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.