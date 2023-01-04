Are International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) closed at $23.90 down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $24.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586220 shares were traded. IMXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Money Express Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on August 06, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $21 from $20 previously.

On August 05, 2020, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Rincon John sold 26,445 shares for $21.15 per share. The transaction valued at 559,259 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rincon John sold 20,500 shares of IMXI for $451,871 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 26,445 shares after completing the transaction at $22.04 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Lisy Robert, who serves as the CEO, President & Chairman of the company, sold 74,466 shares for $20.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,515,882 and left with 363,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMXI has reached a high of $27.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMXI has traded an average of 408.81K shares per day and 376.19k over the past ten days. A total of 37.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.70M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMXI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 909.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 897.02k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $546.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $459.21M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $639.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663M and the low estimate is $622.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.