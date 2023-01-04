Are Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) closed at $124.74 up 3.66% from its previous closing price of $120.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35389058 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $150 from $115 previously.

On November 07, 2022, Itau BBA Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $102.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $116.44 per share. The transaction valued at 39,822 led to the insider holds 25,819 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of META for $39,911 on Dec 21. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 26,161 shares after completing the transaction at $116.70 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 342 shares for $119.63 each. As a result, the insider received 40,913 and left with 26,503 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $343.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, META has traded an average of 44.94M shares per day and 27.02M over the past ten days. A total of 2.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.24B. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.87M with a Short Ratio of 33.75M, compared to 29.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 39 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $3.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.6 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.35. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 53 analysts recommending between $15.69 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 39 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.48B to a low estimate of $30.01B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.67B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.75B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.98B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.47B and the low estimate is $116.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.