As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) offers stability

The closing price of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) was $0.66 for the day, up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0107 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2040246 shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7049 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6518.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diversified’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9844, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6984.

Shares Statistics:

DHC traded an average of 3.69M shares per day over the past three months and 8.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 9.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, DHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.31.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $324.68M to a low estimate of $315.64M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $337.42M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $328.53M, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $338.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320.96M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.