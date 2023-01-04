AUD (Audacy Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) closed at $0.25 in the last session, up 10.13% from day before closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0228 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583437 shares were traded. AUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Crowley John David bought 100,004 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,001 led to the insider holds 468,756 shares of the business.

FIELD DAVID J bought 49,175 shares of AUD for $20,206 on Sep 23. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,944,388 shares after completing the transaction at $0.41 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, FIELD DAVID J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 48,491 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,055 and bolstered with 1,895,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0842.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUD traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.72M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.69M with a Short Ratio of 7.92M, compared to 7.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.48 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.