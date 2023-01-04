Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7367772 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

SCHMELING JUDY sold 1,792 shares of CGC for $5,322 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 57,798 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Yanofsky Theresa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,717 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 11,039 and left with 25,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $9.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9870.

Shares Statistics:

CGC traded an average of 16.44M shares per day over the past three months and 9.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 485.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.35M. Insiders hold about 35.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.68% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.44 and -$4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.95M to a low estimate of $77.88M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $103.86M, an estimated decrease of -18.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.97M, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $465.93M and the low estimate is $321.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.