Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) closed the day trading at $2.94 down -8.12% from the previous closing price of $3.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22906642 shares were traded. CMMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8361.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMMB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Cohen Neil Harris sold 2,409 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,818 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Mor George Adi sold 257,248 shares of CMMB for $536,311 on Nov 16. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 257,247 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Mor George Adi, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 324,775 shares for $2.08 each. As a result, the insider received 677,091 and left with 324,775 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMMB has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1549, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0564.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMMB traded about 56.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMMB traded about 67.46k shares per day. A total of 11.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.85M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMMB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 143 with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 8.81k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$3.06 and -$3.06.