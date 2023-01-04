How is Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SANA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) closed at $3.73 in the last session, down -5.57% from day before closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710573 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SANA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 01, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

On March 01, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Yang Patrick Y bought 28,000 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 204,400 led to the insider holds 174,250 shares of the business.

MacDonald James J. sold 333 shares of SANA for $2,091 on Feb 18. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 429,417 shares after completing the transaction at $6.28 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $16.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2352.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SANA traded on average about 988.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 189.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.27M with a Short Ratio of 25.29M, compared to 25.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.29% and a Short% of Float of 28.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$2.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.15 and -$2.8.