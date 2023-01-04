How is ZimVie Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ZIMV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) closed at $9.58 in the last session, up 2.57% from day before closing price of $9.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500321 shares were traded. ZIMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZIMV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Jamali Vafa bought 10,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 200,432 led to the insider holds 100,030 shares of the business.

Heppenstall Richard bought 10,000 shares of ZIMV for $204,500 on May 10. The below. now owns 27,366 shares after completing the transaction at $20.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIMV has reached a high of $50.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZIMV traded on average about 446.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 627.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIMV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 1.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 10.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $2.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $927M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $927M and the low estimate is $927M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.