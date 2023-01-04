I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX).

The price of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) closed at $3.90 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727329 shares were traded. AMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1927 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8050.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

On August 09, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when BLOCK JOHN R sold 55,165 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 668,445 led to the insider holds 34,462 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has reached a high of $16.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4543, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5699.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMTX traded on average about 659.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 582.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.44M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.31% and a Short% of Float of 18.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$1.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $65.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $64.71M. As of the current estimate, Aemetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.9M, an estimated increase of 31.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.62M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $31.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.12M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $272M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $256.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.95M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $370.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.27M and the low estimate is $316.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.