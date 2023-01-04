I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS).

After finishing at $120.29 in the prior trading day, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) closed at $120.57, up 0.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1754441 shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Rak Vladimir sold 29,144 shares for $112.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,276,688 led to the insider holds 48,260 shares of the business.

Hayes John Edward III sold 1,000 shares of DKS for $120,571 on Dec 09. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 26,231 shares after completing the transaction at $120.57 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Lodge-Jarrett Julie, who serves as the SVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr of the company, sold 9,139 shares for $118.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,078,402 and left with 41,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $125.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.19M. Shares short for DKS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.95M with a Short Ratio of 11.48M, compared to 12.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.09% and a Short% of Float of 32.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DKS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.25, compared to 1.95 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 12.40% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $3.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $3.28 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.51 and $10.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.38. EPS for the following year is $11.71, with 25 analysts recommending between $14.62 and $8.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.66B and the low estimate is $11.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.