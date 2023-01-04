iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.44 in the prior trading day, iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) closed at $0.66, up 48.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2156 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1634846 shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IBIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 29, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On January 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On June 26, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.55.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on June 26, 2020, with a $2.55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Lutz Robert Matthew sold 24,625 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 8,510 led to the insider holds 207,375 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $16.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3390, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6825.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 342.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 499.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 489.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 386.4k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.75 and a low estimate of -$1.96, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.8 and -$7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.4. EPS for the following year is -$4.87, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.24 and -$7.5.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $600k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, iBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $500k, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $800k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 229.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.