In spite of Great Elm Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GEG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Great Elm Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) closed at $2.11 up 4.46% from its previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 461086 shares were traded. GEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1001.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Great Elm Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Reese Jason W. bought 309,593 shares for $2.01 per share. The transaction valued at 622,282 led to the insider holds 5,620,000 shares of the business.

Reese Jason W. bought 1,370 shares of GEG for $2,672 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 5,310,407 shares after completing the transaction at $1.95 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Reese Jason W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,538 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,299 and bolstered with 5,309,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEG has reached a high of $2.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0171.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GEG has traded an average of 22.53K shares per day and 56.02k over the past ten days. A total of 28.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.62M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GEG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 23.79k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.