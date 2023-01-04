In the case of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), what’s next?

The closing price of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) was $2.31 for the day, down -4.94% from the previous closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1585054 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GWH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 19,100 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 48,896 led to the insider holds 578,821 shares of the business.

Dresselhuys Eric P. sold 14,339 shares of GWH for $54,758 on Nov 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,367,520 shares after completing the transaction at $3.82 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Evans Craig E, who serves as the President of the company, sold 6,350 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider received 24,249 and left with 2,397,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 367.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $12.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2446, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0861.

Shares Statistics:

GWH traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.82M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 10.97M, compared to 6.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$5.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189M and the low estimate is $61.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,159.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.