In the case of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), what’s next?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) closed the day trading at $24.54 up 5.55% from the previous closing price of $23.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2299275 shares were traded. SIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Mick Gary bought 5,250 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 112,349 led to the insider holds 59,675 shares of the business.

Mick Gary bought 2,250 shares of SIX for $49,356 on Dec 14. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 54,425 shares after completing the transaction at $21.94 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Mick Gary, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $20.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,411 and bolstered with 52,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIX traded about 2.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIX traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 83.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.98M. Shares short for SIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 8.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.57% and a Short% of Float of 13.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $577.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $624.34M to a low estimate of $544.96M. As of the current estimate, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $587.07M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $296.39M, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.05M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.