In the case of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM), what’s next?

The closing price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) was $0.42 for the day, up 4.10% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0165 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612955 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3937.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Calkins Daniel sold 1,246 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 411 led to the insider holds 98,591 shares of the business.

Paterson Dan sold 2,954 shares of VSTM for $1,093 on Dec 19. The President and COO now owns 463,828 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Gagnon Robert E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,429 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 529 and left with 574,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9858.

Shares Statistics:

VSTM traded an average of 1.68M shares per day over the past three months and 938.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05M, up 153.30% from the average estimate.