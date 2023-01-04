In the case of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), what’s next?

The closing price of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) was $20.17 for the day, up 5.49% from the previous closing price of $19.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340488 shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $27.80.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on August 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $36.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.29.

Shares Statistics:

WB traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.47M. Insiders hold about 6.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.73M with a Short Ratio of 8.50M, compared to 7.91M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.51 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $529.91M to a low estimate of $454M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $607.43M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $518.04M, a decrease of -15.90% over than the figure of -$22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $576.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $476.8M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, down -14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.