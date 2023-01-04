In What Direction Will Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (NYSE:LVS) Stock Goes From Here?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) closed the day trading at $49.33 up 2.62% from the previous closing price of $48.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5850183 shares were traded. LVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On October 13, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $49.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LVS traded about 6.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LVS traded about 4.13M shares per day. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.09M. Insiders hold about 56.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.83M with a Short Ratio of 18.27M, compared to 15.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 77.20% over than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.96B and the low estimate is $6.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.