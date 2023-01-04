Investing in CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647969 shares were traded. PRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CarParts.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On September 01, 2020, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when BARNES JIM bought 24,600 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 150,552 led to the insider holds 66,597 shares of the business.

Lockwood Ryan bought 9,000 shares of PRTS for $47,520 on Nov 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 29,283 shares after completing the transaction at $5.28 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, PHELPS BARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,650 and bolstered with 231,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRTS has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 54.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.24M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 5.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.22% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $168.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $172.47M to a low estimate of $164.87M. As of the current estimate, CarParts.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.76M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.31M, an increase of 13.80% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.92M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $675.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $661.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $668.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.44M, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $775.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $797M and the low estimate is $749.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.