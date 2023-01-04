It’s a good day to be an Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) shareholder

In the latest session, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) closed at $1.37 up 5.38% from its previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528609 shares were traded. BOLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On March 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Novo Holdings A/S sold 800,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,000 led to the insider holds 3,703,991 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOLT has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8563.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOLT has traded an average of 244.00K shares per day and 666.86k over the past ten days. A total of 37.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 948.5k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$2.42.