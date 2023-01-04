It’s an appealing income play to consider Coty Inc. (COTY)

After finishing at $8.56 in the prior trading day, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) closed at $8.77, up 2.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9222860 shares were traded. COTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COTY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On September 22, 2022, Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 760,980 led to the insider holds 1,039,129 shares of the business.

Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares of COTY for $755,970 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 939,129 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Goudet Olivier, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 734,760 and bolstered with 839,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $10.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 842.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.59M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.05M with a Short Ratio of 13.93M, compared to 19.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.74B and the low estimate is $5.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.