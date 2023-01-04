It’s an appealing income play to consider Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

After finishing at $0.48 in the prior trading day, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) closed at $2.74, up 467.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.2646 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62450375 shares were traded. JSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4700.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JSPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 08, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Lis William sold 24,743 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 51,404 led to the insider holds 40,486 shares of the business.

Lis William sold 24,743 shares of JSPR for $50,030 on Jun 24. The Director now owns 65,229 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JSPR has reached a high of $8.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6353, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8726.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 69.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 185.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.74M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JSPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 44.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 7.72k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.62.