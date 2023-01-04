It’s an appealing income play to consider Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

The price of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at $2.22 in the last session, up 2.78% from day before closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9889380 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NKLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 165,891 led to the insider holds 1,959,917 shares of the business.

RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of NKLA for $175,420 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 1,959,917 shares after completing the transaction at $2.34 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider received 173,104 and left with 1,959,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $11.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3356.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NKLA traded on average about 11.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 438.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 97.44M with a Short Ratio of 98.53M, compared to 79.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.39% and a Short% of Float of 27.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $619.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775M and the low estimate is $468M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 465.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.