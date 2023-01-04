It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sea Limited (SE) stock

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) closed the day trading at $52.98 up 1.83% from the previous closing price of $52.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4709220 shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 117.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $60 from $72 previously.

On November 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $231.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SE traded about 6.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SE traded about 4.94M shares per day. A total of 558.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.71M. Insiders hold about 14.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.03M with a Short Ratio of 28.94M, compared to 25.52M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.89 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.09 and -$5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.75. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 20 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$5.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.96B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.69B and the low estimate is $12.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.