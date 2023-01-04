The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $248.11 in the prior trading day, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) closed at $253.91, up 2.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1682321 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $256.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $210.

On December 06, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $209 to $266.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $228.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Hold rating on November 17, 2022, with a $228 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Haney Carl P. sold 7,559 shares for $252.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,905,255 led to the insider holds 3,296 shares of the business.

Haney Carl P. sold 2,481 shares of EL for $613,651 on Sep 07. The EVP Research Prod & Innovation now owns 3,296 shares after completing the transaction at $247.34 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, O’HARE MICHAEL, who serves as the EVP-Global Human Resources of the company, sold 2,118 shares for $247.08 each. As a result, the insider received 523,315 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $374.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $186.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 224.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 245.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 357.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 2.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.54, compared to 2.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 39.50% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.39. EPS for the following year is $8.51, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.67 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.35B and the low estimate is $18.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.