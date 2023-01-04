There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) can be one of them

The closing price of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) was $8.06 for the day, up 4.68% from the previous closing price of $7.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505776 shares were traded. LIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when FAHEY JOHN M JR bought 3,000 shares for $7.55 per share. The transaction valued at 22,650 led to the insider holds 104,831 shares of the business.

Smith, Jr. Thomas S. sold 75,000 shares of LIND for $753,000 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 93,462 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Smith, Jr. Thomas S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $11.29 each. As a result, the insider received 169,350 and left with 168,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIND has reached a high of $19.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.29.

Shares Statistics:

LIND traded an average of 323.70K shares per day over the past three months and 391.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.03M. Insiders hold about 25.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LIND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.42M, compared to 6.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.30% and a Short% of Float of 26.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $110M to a low estimate of $108.01M. As of the current estimate, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.51M, an estimated increase of 69.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.61M, an increase of 35.20% less than the figure of $69.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.18M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $344.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $356.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.11M, up 142.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $472.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $487.5M and the low estimate is $450.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.