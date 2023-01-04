There are many powerful catalysts in the market: NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) can be one of them

The closing price of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) was $1.21 for the day, up 9.01% from the previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1391747 shares were traded. NRXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NRXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Willard Stephen H bought 50,000 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 58,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

VAN VOORHEES SETH bought 30,000 shares of NRXP for $33,000 on Dec 16. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 46,337 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Javitt Jonathan C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 400,000 and left with 12,899,997 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRXP has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0982.

Shares Statistics:

NRXP traded an average of 328.64K shares per day over the past three months and 289.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.79M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NRXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.